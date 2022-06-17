GAA names Martha Bissah, 13 others for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Martha Bissah

Source: GNA

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has named former 800m Youth Olympics gold medalist, Martha Bissah and 13 other athletes for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

The last time the 24-year-old represented Ghana at an international competition was in 2014 when she won gold in the Women’s 800m race in the Beijing Youth Olympics in China.



In 2016, she was banned by the GAA for making unfounded allegations against the leadership, but the ban was lifted in 2022 after the athlete rendered an unqualified apology to the GAA.



Bissah would compete in both the Women’s 800m and the 400m race at this year’s Commonwealth Games.



A total of 14 athletes would compete in seven different events with the majority competing in field events.



The team comprises of six men and eight women who would battle for laurels in the Men’s 100m, Men’s 200m, Women’s high jump, and Women’s long jump, Women’s 800m, and Women’s 4x100 relay.

The athletes include national record 100m holder Benjamin Kwaku Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Safo Antwi, Isaac Botsio, Barnabas Agerh, and Alex Amankwa.



Others include Mary Boakye, Latifa Ali, Halutie Hor, Gifty Oku Kwakyewaa, Deborah Acquah, Abigail Kwarteng, Rose Amonimaa Yeboah and Martha Bissah.



The coaches and officials to accompany the team are Andrew Owusu, Christopher Darko-Amankrah and Bawah Fuseini.



The multi-sport event is scheduled for July 28-8 August, 2022 in the United Kingdom.