GABBA launches Accra Basketball League

Vice President of GBA, Mr. Alex Kukula, with the microphone

Source: GNA

The Greater Accra Basketball Association (GABBA) has launched the much-anticipated Accra Basketball League (ABL) at the De’lish Restaurant in Legon, Accra.

The competition which starts on Tuesday, March 8, would be held at the Prisons basketball court in Cantonment, Accra.



A total of 21 teams would battle it out in the men’s division two whiles the division one of both the male and female categories have nine teams each.



The division two is divided into three groups with each consisting of seven teams and the top two teams of each group at the end of the season will go head on in the playoffs to find the ultimate champion of the ABL division two.

The Vice President of the Ghana Basketball Association, Mr. Alex Kukula, who also doubles as the league director of ABL, unveiling the league expressed his immeasurable joy for the upcoming competition and the sudden growth of basketball in the country.



Other executive members of ABL who were present at the press launch were Mr. Ayitey Bulley, chairman of GABBA and ABL and Dr. Opoku Antwi Vice President of ABL.