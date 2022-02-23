GABBA postpones Accra Basketball League to March 8

Basketball

The Greater Accra Regional Basketball Association (GABBA) has postponed the much-awaited 2022 Accra Basketball League (ABL) to Tuesday, March 8.

The competition, which was initially scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 22, has been pushed forward by the organisers.



In a statement released by Mr. Marsell Kwami Avadu, the General Secretary of GABBA, he explained that the Association needed to postpone the initial date for the league to allow for a new statistic system.



The revised league’s format for the ABL 2022 is in three divisions, namely, the Men's Division 1, Men's Division 2 and the Women's division one.



The division one category matches would be played on a home and away basis. Both the men and women division has nine teams competing in the season. The top four teams from division 1 will head to head in the playoffs for the championship.

Division two, however, has 21 teams competing and would be put in three groups of seven teams each.



The top six teams from the 2021 season of the ABL would automatically be placed in these three groups while the other teams would have to ballot for a spot in the groups.



The top two teams from the groups at the end of the season would go head-to-head in the quarter and semi-final stage to find the two teams who would eventually battle it out for the division two championship.