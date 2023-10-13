GACL adjudged 'Most Profitable' State-Owned Enterprise at SIGA PELT Awards

Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director of GACL receiving the honours

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has been adjudged the 'Most Profitable' State-Owned Enterprise for the year 2022 at the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) Awards organized by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

A citation read at the event lauded GACL for achieving the Highest Profitability Parameter under the Performance Contract Key Performance Index. The award is in recognition of GACL's delivery of financial returns.



During the year under review International Passenger Traffic, including Transit Passengers, recorded a recovery of 83.9% of 2019 levels. In 2022 the Full Year Passenger Traffic was 1,953,2465 compared to 2019 throughput of 2,328,750. Domestic Passenger Traffic on the other hand increased by 23.4% from 690,314 in 2019 to 852,101 at the end of 2022.



Receiving the award, Managing Director of GACL, Mrs. Pamela Djamson – Tettey said: "It is a great privilege to receive this award on behalf of the team at Ghana Airports. This couldn’t have been possible without the dedication of the team. Their collective resolve to overcome the challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic era is creditable."



According to her, “this award comes at a time when GACL is still honoring its loan obligations arising from the Term Loan Facility for the construction of Terminal 3 and the Domestic Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) still pegged at GH¢5 per passenger. I am aware of discussions to secure a review of the Domestic Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC)."



"This is very important because the upward adjustment we are seeking, will, among other things, enable us to maintain existing newly constructed Airports in the Regions, to World Class Standards. The future looks promising, and we are confident and poised to remain on this path of profitability,” she added.



Ghana Airports Company Limited was incorporated in 2006 with a responsibility for planning, developing, managing and maintaining Airports in Ghana including Kotoka International Airport and the Regional Airports namely; Tamale, Kumasi, Sunyani, Wa and Ho.

The vision of GACL is to position Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.



