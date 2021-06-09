GAHLCA opens handball championship 2021

The theme for this year's GAHLCA was repositioning handball to be counted

The 2021 GAHLCA Open Handball Championship organized by the Greater Accra Handball Association ended on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Ghana Prisons Handball Court, Cantonments Accra.

The theme for the Championship was 'Repositioning Handball To Be Counted'.



In all, twelve(12) teams participated in the male division and eight(8) teams in the female division. Ghana Army, Ghana Airforce, Ghana Prisons, Ghana Police, Legonite Handball Club, Fire Service, Kasland, Cantonments Youth, Ghana Navy, Winneba Unique Fingers, Great Fingers and K. Royals participated in the male division.



The teams which participated in the female division were Ghana Police, Kasland, Cantonments Youth, Ghana Prisons, Ghana Army, Ghana Navy and Winneba Unigue Fingers. The Ghana Prisons Handball Club emerged winners of the male division with Ghana Fire Service and Legonite Handball Club placing second(2) and third(3) respectively.



The Ghana Police Handball Club emerged the winners in the female division.The second(2) and the third(3) places went to Ghana Airforce and Winneba Unique Fingers.



The best male player of the championship went to Emmanuel Asare of the Ghana Prisons Handball Club and the best female player to Sulley Lariba of Airforce Handball Club. Fair play team also went to Winneba Unique Fingers. The media were present to cover the event.

Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon, who was a special guest of honor and her constituents pledged their support for the Association and Handball in general.



The Association also pledged to make Handball a non-lesser known sports and a number one sports in the country.



After the program president of Greater Accra Handball Association, Rama Dela Kudolo expressed how excited he’s for organizing such tournament



“I’m so happy for the whole tournament and feel proud of players, organize, office and everybody who make this thing happened



“One of my target is seeing Ghana Handball in Africa or World Cup and the reason is the nationals told me 95-98% of the national team players comes from my region so if we will go to the world cup my performance must be up and doing and they are doing well but there’s more room for improvement because of the target going to world cup is not easy so we need to raise our performance”. He added