GBA & IMAX Media donates to Chief Imam as Ramadan commences

Muslims embark on their annual fasting exercise later this week

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Ghana Boxing Authority and Imax Media Group, has donated some items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu as the 30-day fasting known as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins.

The donated items included 500 packs of Don Simon Fruit Juice, 3000 Sachets of Samu Spices, 100KGS of Rice, 50KGS of Sugar, 1 Carton of Chocolate Biscuits and 100 promotional T-shirts & Caps supported by Marina Distribution, Melcom & Meisaha Enterprise collectively.



Presenting the items in a short ceremony organized by IMAX MEDIA and held at the Chief Imam’s residence, the Group Director of Imax Media Group Mr FADI FATTAL, indicated that such historic visits to His Eminence the National Chief Imam will continue as the Muslim community embark on the month-long fast of the Holy Ramadan,”



He said that he believes in giving back to society, he deems it appropriate to present the listed items to the National Chief Imam as the Muslims embark on their annual fasting exercise and added Ramadan, in Islam, is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship.



The President of GBA Mr ABRAHAM KOTEI NEEQUAYE, said as part of our corporate social responsibility, we do donations and give back to society as our Muslim brothers and sisters are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan, “he added



“We assure the Muslim community and the Chief Imam that there will be more presentations,” and thanked the Chief Imam for his contribution towards the Peace Ghanaians are enjoying and his leadership and cordial relationship with other Religious bodies.

On his part, the NATIONAL CHIEF IMAM, SHEIKH USMAN NUHU SHARUBUTU, expressed his profound gratitude to the management of Imax Media Group & the GBA with their Donners for their support, indicating that it came at the right time when they are about to start Ramadan, and prayed for the blessings of Allah to multiple their productivity and make their brands successful,” he said



“I always say that we Ghanaians must always be grateful to Allah because we have enjoyed abundant peace as a nation. I hope if as a nation we show gratitude and thankfulness to Allah, he will continue to favour us and bless us with more peace and good success. May Allah grant us all peace.”



GBA Board Members present at the ceremony Mr John Manfo - Executive member, Alhaji Muritala Tofik-Chairman of promotions, Mr Daniel Ayikwei-Head of security, Mr Gideon Hansen Appiah-Head of marketing, Mr Michael Tetteh-Deputy Chairman of promotions, Mr Lord Acquaye- Treasurer, Mr Mohammed Amin Lamptey-Director of communications and Mr Derek Ankrah-Media executive.



MAX TV will telecast daily Recitation of the Quran, preaching with renowned Muslim Schoolers and announcement of Ishar & Iftar from 2nd April to 1st May 2022 “ 1 Hour Daily program from 4 – 5 am and 10 Minutes 6-6.10 pm.