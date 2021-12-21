GBC secures AFCON broadcasting right

AFCON trophy

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) has officially secured the television right to broadcast the African Cup of Nations 2021 to the Ghanaian citizenry.



The state-owned company confirmed the news via their Twitter page with the caption- "It's official! GBC acquires exclusive free-to-air rights for 2022 AFCON."



Beneath the caption was a press release stating that GBC is the exclusive owner of the Free-To-Air broadcast of the tournament. Thus, other broadcasters can only use the signal when necessary considerations are been met.

Africa's biggest international showpiece will commence in 19 days time in Yaounde. Host nation Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in an opening day clash on January 9, 2022.



The tournament has gone through changes that have delayed its start. Eventually, it is set to kick off.



Originally, CAF planned the host the tournament in the summer of 2021 but due to the unfavourable climate during the period, the African football governing body moved it to the first quarter of 2021.



CAF then postponed it to 2022 on the account of COVID-19.



Recently, a French newspaper, RMC, reported that the tournament will be cancelled due to COVID-19 new variant omicron virus. European clubs also threatened not to release their players for the tournament.

In spite of all that, CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, is hopeful of a successful AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



"I will be in Cameroon on 7 January with my wife and kids to witness this incredible competition," Motsepe said as quoted by the BBC.



"You can see that there's a huge commitment and a focus to make sure that there's good progress. "We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful Afcon. We are ready to show the world the best of African football and African hospitality.



"This tournament is important for the people of Africa and I'm so proud and so excited with the work done."