GBF president wants a liaison officer at the presidency

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) president, George Lamptey, is pleading for the government to appoint a liaison officer at the Jubilee House to co-ordinate with the association.

According to him, the Sports Minister does not know how the Federation runs thus they are unable to coordinate and brief the president on the activities of the association.



“Most of the ministers don’t know how the Federation runs”, he told Joe Debrah on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We will plead with the government to give the Boxing Federation one person from the Presidency so we can channel our problems to him and then forwarded to the president”.



He mentioned that the Federation can win a lot of medals in the upcoming competitions if their proposal is granted.

“2024 Olympics and Commonwealth Games we can win a lot of medals. We need somebody at the presidency so we can share our ideas. Boxing Federation we are ready to meet the President.



“We will plead to get someone from the presidency so we can talk to and then he briefs the president on our activities and the federation because people don’t understand.”



“Our target is to win gold for the president before he leaves office”, he added.