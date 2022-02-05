GFA's pursuit of Otto Addo for the vacant Black Stars post ends

Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association has ended its pursuit of Otto Addo as an interim Black Stars coach ahead of Ghana's clash against the Super Eagles.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku and other officials met Otto Addo in Germany for the vacant post but that has changed. According to reports Chris Hughton who has been linked to the job for several days will be named as interim coach.



Otto Addo was the first assistant coach for former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after the sacking of CK Akonnor in September 2021.



During his time with Milovan Rajevac, he combined his national team duties with his coaching job at Dortmund.

He could not join Ghana's squad for the 33rd African Cup of Nations because of scheduling problems.



Ghana exited the prestigious tournament with just one point from Group C; losing 1-0 to Morocco, drawing 1-1 with the Panthers of Gabon and losing 3-2 to debutants Comoros Islands.