GFA Appeals Committee planned to 'throw out' our appeal before it was filled – Inter Allies

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Director of Legal Affairs for Inter Allies SC, Paul Parker Attiso Gbui, has accused the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Appeals Committee of throwing out their appeal even before sitting on the case.

Speaking to Happy FM's host, Ohene Bampoe Brenya, during an interview on Happy Sports, Paul Parker Attiso Gbui attributes his claims to the procedure in which the Dzakpasu-led committee handled their appeal.

"Looking at the facts as the case was presented and the involvement of some clubs, you would notice that Inter Allies had no role in whatever happens," he said.

"If there were evidence against officials of other clubs and no evidence against officials of other clubs l, how then is the same disciplinary criteria used for everyone? I think it was totally unfair," he noted.

He stated empathically that if their appeal was considered, then the decision they have meted out is wrong, and that would be the outcome.

