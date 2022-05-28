GFA Committees interact with Ashanti Regional Security Council on stadium security

Group photo after the meeting

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 met the Ashanti Regional Security Council in a brainstorming session on safety and security at match venues.

The meeting which was an initiative of the Regional Security Council was to ensure an improved cooperation and coordination especially in the organisation of International matches.



The GFA was represented by Lt/Col Donald Asare Bediako, Act. Chairman of the Safety and Security Committee, Ashanti Regional Football Association Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang, GFA Safety and Security Officer , Julius Ben Emunah and other Executive Members and staff of the Ashanti Regional Football Association.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority Emmanuel Appiah and Members of his management team were also part of the meeting.



The Regional Minister who doubles as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah indicated that the engagement had been necessitated due to some operational challenges encountered by the local security during the recent international match between Ghana and Nigeria. In view of this, the council requested that the GFA briefs them on the current regulations and standard practice for the administration of Safety and Security during international and domestic matches.



The GFA Safety and Security Officer, Julius Ben Emunah took the house through the concept of Safety and Security in Ghana and Africa and a brief highlight introduction to the CAF Safety and Security Regulations and Stakeholder Roles and Responsibilities.



Also in the meeting were high ranking Officers of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Army, National Investigation Bureau, National Security, and other important security agencies in the region.

The Regional Security Council also advised the GFA to improve the operationality of the E-ticketing and other welfare issues for security personnel on match day.



The meeting also sort to address some challenges encountered during the organisation of domestic matches in the Ashanti Region.



The Council in particular insisted that the GFA liaises with all relevant stakeholders in ensuring adequate security for matches involving AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko SC. The Chairman of the Council assured the GFA of his support and requested that the GFA formalises the visit to the Regional Security Council Meeting every quarterly to ensure continuous education and cooperation amongst all security stakeholders.



Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association thanked the council on behalf of the GFA for extending such an honorable invitation and seeking to understand issues surrounding the new requirements for Stadium Security.



The GFA Safety and Security committee intends to formalize such visits across the country to ensure full cooperation and compliance of all safety and security standard practices.