GFA Congress rescheduled to October 28

Source: GNA

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fixed October 28, for the Ordinary Session of Congress.

The Congress originally fixed for October 27, was rescheduled to Thursday, October 28, at 9:00am and would be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



The decision comes after the GFA initially served Notice of Congress to all Members on October 4, 2021

In accordance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes, the formal Convocation of Congress (which contains the Agenda, the Activity Report, Financial Statements, and the Auditors’ Report, and any other relevant documents) shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of Congress at least seven (7) days before Thursday, October 28, 2021.