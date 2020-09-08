Sports News

GFA Ethics Committee to sit on alleged match manipulation case on Thursday

File Photo: Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ethics Committee will sit on Thursday, September 10 as it continues investigations into a case of alleged match manipulation involving the President of Unity FC, Richmond Osei, and Referee Daniel Kwame Nsiah.

The Ethics Committee commenced investigations into the case in March, after it received a report from the GFA’s Integrity Officer on the alleged act which occurred before the Division One League Matchday 8 fixture between Wa Suntaa and Unity FC.



Mr. Osei, Referee Nsiah have all been invited to the sitting as well as Forster Bastious and Kingsley Asare, who were Referee and Assistant Referee for the said match respectively.



The Ethics Committee is also expected to adjudicate on cases involving Coach JE Sarpong and Coach Ntow Gyan for alleged comments that are deemed to be in breach of Article 11(2)(a), (b) and (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019).

Both Coaches however apologized for the comments in their respective Statements of Defence and withdrawn the alleged comments.



The Ethics Committee would adjudicate on other cases in subsequent sittings including a case of alleged comments made by President of Berekum Arsenals’ Yakubu Moro which are deemed to be in breach of Article 11(2)(a), (b), and (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019) and Article 22(2) & (3) of the GFA Code of Ethics (2019).

