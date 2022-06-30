GFA ExCo approves recommendation to roll out Autonomous League in 2023/24 season

Togbe Afede XIV, head of the GFA Committee on Autonomous League implementation

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved the recommendations of the 18 Premier League clubs and the Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee for the full implementation of the autonomous Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

It would be recalled that the Executive Committee had earlier approved for the implementation of the autonomous Premier League in the 2022/23 football season.



However, the Committee headed by Accra Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV in their meeting with the GPL clubs last Tuesday to discuss the finalization of the legal processes and procedures leading to the Ghana Premier League going autonomous recommended a full implementation of the Autonomous Premier League in the 2023/24 season.



The Committee meetings with the 18 Premier League Clubs last week Tuesday was aimed at seeking their inputs, advice and recommendations on the implementation processes and timelines.



At the meeting, the GPL clubs recommended that the start of the full implementation of the autonomous League should be moved to the 2023/24 season to ensure that there is enough education on the Rules Book and full engagement with all stakeholders on all the relevant changes to be anticipated.



As a result, new date for the full implementation is the 2023/24 season instead of the already announced 2022/23 football season.

The Ghana Football Association will continue to manage and organize the Premier League for one more season with some more involvement of clubs until it goes fully autonomous in the 2023/24 season.



The Committee also include Executive Council member Dr. Toni Aubynn - Vice Chairman, Legal Practitioner and Broadcaster, Willie Alhassanie (Esq.), Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh -Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) - General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association and Emmanuel Dasoberi – Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko will initiate the processes for the autonomous Premier League this season.



Processes such as registration of the League Company, approval of the Rules Book, licensing standards, education seminars, and change management strategies will be undertaken this season in preparation for the full implementation in the 2023/24 season.



Asante Kotoko won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League after overthrowing rivals Hearts of Oak as Ghanaian champions.