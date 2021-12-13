GFA Exco Member calls out NSA boss over musical concert at Accra Sports Stadium

GFA Exco member, Samuel Anim Addo

NSA order GFA to postpone matches at Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Sports to undergo two weeks of maintenance



National Stadium to host musical concerts



An executive council member of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo has called out the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Patrick Twumasi for not being candid with the FA over supposed renovation works at the Accra Stadium.



Anim Addo posted a video of an event set up ongoing at the National Sports Stadium, contrary to NSA's maintenance claims.



The NSA in a release on December 7, 2021, ordered the GFA to postpone all league matches at the venue for repairs to take over for a period of two weeks.

In a statement signed by NSA boss Peter Twumasi, the institution stated that the National Stadium will undergo maintenance from December 13 to December 26.



A few days have the FA rescheduled matches for the supposed maintenance to take place, a video of the venue undergoing a reface to host a concert has surfaced online.



Samuel Anim Addo tweet the video with a caption: "Eeeiiii Prof Twumasi of @Gh_NSA you told the whole world you want to close down Accra Sports Stadium for renovations works to be done and THIS ???? is what you doing to the pitch which is already overstretched. Lord have mercy on Ghana. @SWAG_Ghana @moysgovgh@ghanafaofficial"



The event is believed to be a musical concert hosted by GT Bank. Watch the video below



