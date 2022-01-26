GFA Exco don’t respect local coaches – Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has blamed the disrespect and maligning of Ghanaian coaches on comments by some members of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



According to Augustine Arhinful, the comments of some of the Executive Council members opens the flood gate for attacks on local coaches.

His comment comes after Nana Oduro Sarfo, who is an Executive Council member said that no local coach can manage the Black Stars.



Augustine Arhinful stated that he would prefer a local coach as the head coach of the Black Stars but the lack of respect will not allow any local coach to succeed.



"Sometimes I am surprised by how former players and local coaches are treated in this country. Do you remember when an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association said boldly on radio said no local coach can manage the Black Stars? That statement was total disrespect to former players and local coaches and it was wrong for him to say that.



"This clearly indicates that should a local coach take up the Black Stars job, they will frustrate him to fail. I am a professionally trained coach and I can coach any side but if you go on radio and claim that no local coach can coach the Black Stars, that is an insult, he told Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.