GFA Exco member Dr Tony Aubynn urges Ghanaians to give coach Otto Addo time to work

Coach Otto Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Member, Dr Tony Aubynn has urged Ghanaians to give Black Stars coach Otto Addo time to work as he fine tune his squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo has won two games out six games since he took over as coach of the senior national team following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac.



The 47-year-old has come under a lot of criticism for his brand of football with many questioning his technical abilities.



"But we need to give him time. You know He is working with top technical men in football so I have confidence in them, in the team of technical men for the black stars," Tony Aubynn told Beach FM.



Otto Addo qualified the Black Stars to their fourth World Cup appearance following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to progress on the away goals rule.



He became first Ghanaian to have represented Ghana at the World Cup and also qualified the team to the Mundial as a coach.

Ghana have been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.



