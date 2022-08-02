GFA Exco members names Black Galaxies players who could make Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Tony Aubynn has named three Black Galaxies players who could make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the Chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee, some players have excelled in the ongoing CHAN qualifiers and won't be surprised if they get a call-up to the Black Stars.



He stated that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, and Gladson Awako who have been in and out of the Black Stars could make a return to the team ahead of the World Cup.



“Let’s leave that campaign of calling these players into the Black Stars into the hands of the Black Stars technical team. Some of these players are wonderful to watch when playing.”



“All these players are a step into the Black Stars, looking at Afriyie Barnie, Dennis Korsah, and Gladson Awako they are already part of the team. I will not be surprised if these players and others get called up to the Black Stars,” he told Akoma FM.



Daniel Afriyie scored twice to help the Black Galaxies beat Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies will be facing Nigeria in the final round of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.



JE/KPE