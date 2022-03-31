GFA Exco to meet over Otto Addo's future

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

The Communications Director for Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum (HAT), has said Black Stars' interim boss, Otto Addo's job as a stop-gap is over.



Twum said the GFA are undecided on whether or not the Borussia Dortmund technical team member should be handed the role as substantive manager for the Black Stars.



In an interview with Citi TV, HAT said the FA will make a proper decision after the Executive Council review Otto's performance.

“The decision of 10th February 2022 was to put the four coaches in an interim capacity, after which their performance will be reviewed and a proper decision about the forward march of a technical direction will now be discussed. So as we speak, their job is done,” he said.



“The Executive Council needs to meet and look into what went into our success and come out with the way forward. You need to speak to their employers, have a proper agreement with them whether they will release them for the world cup.” Twum added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo-Addo has urged the FA to maintain the interim technical team for the world cup.



“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup itself. Mr. Okraku, [do] whatever you can do to make sure the team stays together, at least until Qatar, then afterward, we can take a long-term decision,” president Akufo-Addo said in a meeting with the Black Stars on March 30, 2022.



Otto Addo led an interim technical team of Chris Hughton, Goerge Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani who masterminded Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World at the expense of Nigeria.

The GFA on February 9, 2022, gave the aforementioned personalities the mandate, tasking them to qualify Ghana to the World Cup.



“Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.



“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria,” part of an official communique from the GFA has said.



Watch a review of the Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup playoff below



