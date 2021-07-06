GFA Executive Council to hold emergency meeting on Wednesday

Tue, 6 Jul 2021 Source: ghanafa.org
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Boardroom of the GFA Secretariat.
The Council’s emergency meeting has been necessitated by the recent incidents of violence at some match venues.
The GFA is expected to come out with an official statement after Wednesday’s meeting and outline ways of curbing the recent unfortunate happenings.
The meeting is expected to begin at 11 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.
Source: ghanafa.org
Related Articles:
- The women who stole the show at 2021 Ghana Football Awards
- Adina 'displays' at Ghana Football Awards
- Nana Yaw Amponsah may skip 5-year ban – Lawyer hints
- Clubs to have supporters liaison officers next season – GFA Club Licensing Manager
- Misinformation is creating big problems for our game – Club Licensing Manager
- Read all related articles