GFA, Ghlaca pay last respect to former Chairman

The late Nana Yaw Owusu was the Mpaboahene of AsanteHene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) joined scores of mourners to pay their last respect to former Vice Chairman Nana Yaw Owusu on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Atwima Akosomo near in Kumasi.

Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampoing represented the GFA. Also present at the funeral was Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association.



The late Nana Yaw Owusu was the first to be elected Vice-Chairman of GHALCA (then OGLCA) who served the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during the reign of Mr. Awuah Nyamekye, when the vice chairman of GHALCA also doubled as vice chairman of the GFA.

The late Nana Yaw Owusu was the Mpaboahene of AsanteHene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. He was 85.