GFA, NSA, others to hold Stakeholders meeting ahead of Hearts/Kotoko Clash

Hearts of Oak takes on Kotoko in matchday 31

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) will hold a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, ahead of Ghana Premier League (GPL) match-day 31 clash between perennial rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The crucial encounter between the two glamourous teams is scheduled for Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



Ahead of the clash, the meeting which would bring major stakeholders who are directly connected with the organization of football would take place at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports stadium at 10am.



The GFA would be represented by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Club Licensing Manager, Safety and Security Committee Secretary Julius Ben Emunah while Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the NSA sits in for his outfit.



Kwame Opare Addo, the Communications Manager and Charles Kwarteng, Commercial Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak as well as Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Asante Kotoko SC would be present.

Others include representatives of the National Security Coordinator, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ambulance Service, Ghana Red Cross Society, Ghana Fire Service, the Police MTTD, and the Ghana League Clubs Association.



The Medical Directorate of the Civil Service Clinic and the National Investigations Bureau would also be in attendance.



The stakeholders meeting would discuss key elements that are needed for the organization of the game. These include Security, media accreditation, medical, ticketing, emergency projections, logistical issues, and transportation to ensure a successful organization of the event.