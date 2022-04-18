GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie

Former Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo masterminds Ghana's qualification for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, has narrated the intense preparations that Black Stars' interim technical team carried out in order to eliminate Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff.



In an interview with GhanaWeb Sports Check, Twum said the four-member body, led by Otto Addo held consistent online meetings, analysing the strength and weaknesses of every Super Eagles player.



Twum added that due to the fierce commitment shown during the preparations, GFA boss, Kurt Okraku told the technical team that God will reward them for their hard work.



Eventually, the hard work paid off as Ghana booked their qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, edging out Nigeria based on away goals.

The Black Stars drew blank with the Super Eagles at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium before drawing one-all in Abuja in the second leg to secure a ticket to Qatar.



The technical team which included, Otto Addo-head coach, Chris Hughton- technical advisor, George Boateng-assistant coach, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani - assistant coach, were appointed in February 2022 with the task of qualifying Ghana for the World Cup.



After accomplishing the task, their job as an interim body has come to a close as the Ghana FA is yet to settle on him for the tournament or opt for a new manager.



Watch the interview with GhanaWeb's sports check below, at minute 6




