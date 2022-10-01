2
GFA President Kurt Okraku congratulates new NFF boss Alhaji Ibrahim Gasau

Alhaji Gasau.jpeg Newly elected NFF president, Alhaji Gasau

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku has congratulated and welcomed Alhaji Gasau, the newly elected head of the NFF.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, Alhaji Gusau was elected in the 77th NFF Annual General Assembly in Benin City, Edo State.

Even though Alhaji Gusau had a significant lead after the first round of voting, there were two rounds because there was no clear winner.

Alhaji Gusau received 21 of the possible 44 votes, beating out former NFF First Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who received 21, and former Second Vice President Shehu Dikko, who received 6.

Former goalkeeper Idah Peterside and Alhaji Abba Yola had a vote each whereas Dr. Christian Emeruwa and David Buhari Doherty polled no votes.

Kurt Okraku also congratulated the newly elected executive council members of the NFF.

