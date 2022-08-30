GFA President Kurt Okraku meets Futsal teams

Kurt Okraku with Futsal teams

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku has met all Futsal Clubs ahead of the start of the Futsal League and FA Cup competitions.

Representatives of all registered Futsal teams and other stakeholders held a meeting at the GFA Secretariat on Friday, August 26, 2022.



The President of the GFA welcomed the Futsal teams to the Ghana Football family and assured them of the GFA’s commitment to ensure that the Futsal Competitions are organized successfully.



“I am extremely delighted today because our dream of organizing Futsal competitions will soon see the light of day. We have been looking forward for this for about two years”, the GFA President stated.

The GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, who was also at the meeting briefed the Clubs on their responsibilities as members of the GFA.



Clubs were informed that the GFA will train their representatives on how to use the FIFA Connect System.



Members of the Futsal Organising Committee who attended the meeting included Nathaniel Markwei-Korley – Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse - Vice Chairman, Samuel Kwaitoo – Member, Nana Gyambibi Coker – Member, Fred Tindan – Member.