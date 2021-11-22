GFA President Kurt Okraku's father is dead

Kurt Okraku has lost his father
George Offei Simeon-Okraku died at the age of 96
Kurt announced father's demise in a Facebook post
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has announced the death of his father.
Kurt Okraku posted on his Facebook page that his father, George Offei Simeon-Okraku, had joined his maker at the age of 96.
"DECIDE! So finally, u decided to answer the call to go back to your maker. Thank you for teaching us to be grateful at all time.
“Tonight, I want to tell u how grateful I am, for all that you shared with us whilst on earth…Thank u , thank u thank u….''Dad, Rest in Peace….Love u,” Kurt Okraku shared on his Facebook page.
See the post below as GFA President Kurt Okraku announced the death of father George Offei Simeon-Okraku on Facebook:
- GFA launches women's Super Cup, U-17 Champions League
- Be honest to your public and accept defeat in good faith' - GFA to SAFA
- GFA to reward winner of Women’s Super-Cup GH¢15,000
- ‘Outright disrespect’ - GFA reacts to match-fixing allegations by SAFA
- Ghana vs South Africa is an 'all die be die' affair – GFA boss Kurt Okraku
- Read all related articles