GFA President Kurt Okraku's father is dead

Kurt Okraku has lost his father

Kurt announced father's demise in a Facebook post



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has announced the death of his father.



Kurt Okraku posted on his Facebook page that his father, George Offei Simeon-Okraku, had joined his maker at the age of 96.

"DECIDE! So finally, u decided to answer the call to go back to your maker. Thank you for teaching us to be grateful at all time.



“Tonight, I want to tell u how grateful I am, for all that you shared with us whilst on earth…Thank u , thank u thank u….''Dad, Rest in Peace….Love u,” Kurt Okraku shared on his Facebook page.



