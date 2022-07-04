GFA President Kurt Okraku thanks AshFoam for supporting Ghana football

GFA President presents a jersey to an Ashfoam official

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku paid a working visit to AshFoam on Wednesday to thank the company for their support in the just ended WAFU tournament.

The GFA President also urged the furniture manufacturers to continue supporting Ghana football and lauded Ashfoam for their support for juvenile football.



“We are here today to express our appreciation to AshFoam for your support. It’s also to inform you that we have qualified to the World Cup.



“Football is the most loved and watched sport in the world. It’s important to inform the people who have helped us as to the benefits we can collectively get from Ghana’s appearance at the World Cup”.



“We at the GFA are committed towards our relationships and to the future of our relationships with all corporate partners hence our decision to visit your company”, Mr Kurt ES Okraku stated.



General Manager of AshFoam Ghana Limited l, George A. Massif who welcomed the delegation was full of praise for the current GFA administration and the new wave it has brought into Ghana Football.



“We all follow football and we also jubilate when Ghana wins. We have seen the positivity and goodwill you have brought and that’s why we have all come on board to support. There is a vibrancy and a new wave you’ve brought into the GFA”.

“I therefore encourage corporate Ghana to support the new wave. It’s good to be part of the good things you are bringing on board”, he added.



AshFoam Ghana has supported many grassroots and juvenile football competitions across the country over the years.



According to Mr Massih, this is inline with the company’s desire to help improve the livelihood of young people through sports.



He also mentioned that the company is willing to support the GFA’s juvenile football programmes in future.



This visit forms part of Mr Kurt ES Okraku’s visitations to all sponsors and partners of the GFA to thank them for their continuous support to Ghana football.