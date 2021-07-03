GFA President Okraku delivers campaign promise as boreholes get FIFA approval

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has delivered on one of his biggest campaign promises as the world football governing body, FIFA, has approved funding for 80 boreholes to help maintain pitches.

Okraku, before winning the GFA election, vowed to invest money in the contruction of boreholes in various parts of the country to help in the maintenance of various pitches for matches.



Now FIFA has agreed to finance the project from the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme which means Okraku has delivered on his promise to help improve the pitches.



This follows the decision of the Executive Council of the GFA to invest part of the Association's FIFA Forward 1.0 programme to improve the quality of pitches and competitions via the provision of boreholes at game centres across the country.



The borehole project, when completed, will be used to develop Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League pitches and Game Centres of Regional Football Associations all year including the dry

The borehole strategy will be funded via the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme.



The GFA has gone through the various laid down stages to finally receive the green light for the implementation of the project which will consist of 80 boreholes across the country with beneficiaries from the Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and some Game Centres of Regional Associations.



The provision of boreholes for the watering of pitches is aimed at improving the quality of pitches and ultimately improves competitions across the country.