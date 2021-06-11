GFA President holds talks with Hudson-Odoi amidst nationality switch

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has held talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi over the possibility of switching his international allegiance.

The Chelsea star who is currently on holiday in Ghana after being snubbed by England for the upcoming European Championship, paid a courtesy call on the FA chief.



The Ghana FA have intensified their chase for the talented winger after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged the country’s governing body to explore all available options.



In a Facebook post, Kurt Okraku described the meeting as fruitful.



“Yesterday I had the privilege to meet a proud son of our land and Chelsea Star Callum Hudson -Odoi who has been in Ghana for holidays…we had good talks.



“Our FA will be supportive of all the good ideas he has for our folks. #BringBackTheLove”

The 20 year old, despite been capped three times by the Three Lions, is still eligible to represent the Black Stars after the rules governing international representation were revised by FIFA.



However, there is a caveat if he wishes to switch his nationality to Ghana; he will have to wait until November next year to do so. Fifa rules demand that players become eligible for a switch only three years after their last appearance for the association they wish to leave.



Huson-Odoi was born and raised in England to a Ghanaian father.



His father, Bismark Odoi is a former midfielder of Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and his older brother Bradley has featured for Ghana’s U20 side.