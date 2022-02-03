GFA President meets Chris Hughton, convinced he's right man for Black Stars job - Reports

former Norwich manager, Chris Hughton

Ghana draw Nigeria in World Cup playoffs

Chris Hughton arrives in Ghana amidst Black Stars link



Chris Hughton met Ghana president



Ghana Football Association(GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has reportedly met former Tottenham and Newcastle manager, Chris Hughton to hold talks regarding the vacant Black Stars job.



A report by Asaase radio indicates that Hughton in the meeting to laid down his plans to rebuild the Black Stars and also highlighted what need to be changed.



Kurt is believed to be convinced after the discussions, however, the association continues to weigh its options.

Chris Hughton arrived in Ghana last Friday, January 28, 2022, for some holidays and has met the president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



This is the second time the erstwhile Brighton and Hove Albion's name has popped up a candidate for the Black Stars job after missing out in 2014.



The GFA showed Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac the exit after guiding Ghana to a group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON.



TWI NEWS



Following the axing of the Serbian, the GFA has been on the hunt for a replacement ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March.

Ghana was paired with the Super Eagles in Africa's FIFA World Cup playoff draw.



The Black Stars are set to host Nigeria in Ghana on March 23 before the second leg in Abuja on March 29.



Nigeria is expected to host Ghana in the said tie at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.