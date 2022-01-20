GFA President offers update on Milovan Rajevac’s future amid sacking calls

GFA president Kurt Okraku(L), Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac(R)

Milovan Rajevac had an unfortunate time with the Black Stars - Kurt Okraku

Milovan Rajevac is the best expatriate coach Ghana has ever had - Kurt Okraku



Ghana exit group stage of 2021 AFCON



Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Simon Edwin Okraku has said the association is not planning on sacking Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac after an appalling performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kurt believes there should be a discussion on what to do next rather than just showing Serbian the exit.



Ghana experienced their worst AFCON performance in 59 years under the guidance of Milovan, failing to record a single win in the group stage.



The last time the Black Stars exited the AFCON early with zero wins in the group stage was in 1963.

Speaking to TV3, the GFA boss said the association would think through and make the right decisions.



“It is important that we all have a cool head, go through the right process and make the decisions for Ghana football and we believe that we have the men to take those decisions that will eventually bring Ghana back to winning ways.”



Kurt Okraku justified why Milovan Rajevac is still the ideal man for the Black Stars.



“I said that coach Milovan has been the best thing Ghana has ever had when we talk about expatriate coaches. I’ve heard people say that beyond Ghana he didn’t achieve, that is true but it’s also true of many top coaches across the world.”



“It is also true that Milovan has had an unfortunate time with our Black Stars. Unfortunate in the sense that he’s never had even 4 days of uninterrupted training with the squad” he added.