GFA President pledges better referee renumeration and officiating this season

Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku

Source: GNA

Mr. Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association, has assured football fans of better officiating in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

According to Mr. Okraku, match officials would earn better remuneration than they received for last season, all targeted toward motivating them to do better.



Speaking at the launch of the betPawa Ghana Premier League in Accra on Friday, the astute football administrator said the referees for this season’s league had received the best of training to help improve officiating this season.



“One topic people do speak about is officiating, but officiating would improve this year.



“Currently we have all the 45 centre referees and 45 line officials camped in Pampram undergoing training.

“We believe they would be ready for the new season and that the FA would offer them every opportunity to excel,” he said.



Mr. Okraku further stated that referees who do not excel would be dealt with according to the GFA regulations in their quest for good officiating.



The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League would commence on Friday, September 9,2022.