GFA President reveals strategy for capacity enhancement of local coaches

Kurt Okraku

Source: GNA

Kurt Simeon Okraku, President of Ghana Football Association (GFA) says its Technical Directorate has been tasked to select 15 local coaches to be part of an elite who would receive training to improve their capacity.

According to Mr. Okraku, the Technical Directorate headed by German tactician Bernhard Lippert has been mandated to vigorously pursue this strategy that seeks to add value to our local coaches.



Speaking at the unveiling of a new Black Stars technical team at GFA's Secretariat on Friday, Mr Okraku said the Executive Council was poised in improving the capacity of our local coaches and the strategy had the full blessings of the Youth and Sports Ministry.



Mr. Okraku said the coaches selected would be offered the opportunity to add value to themselves by way of attachment beyond the borders of Ghana.



"Coaching is a very key part of the football ecosystem and the Executive Council of the Association do take coaching very seriously. It is for this reason that when we started this journey we have taken steps to enhance the coaching capacity of our local coaches.

“The first step of the enhancement was to engage a Technical Director Benard Lippert and the establishment of a fully functional technical directorate that would be responsible for all our coaching training needs.



"It is a strategy that has the full blessing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to learn and add value to our coaches both in our national teams and domestic clubs,'' Mr. Okraku said.



He added that the Technical Director who is aided by Professor Joseph Mintah have already started taking steps to add value to coaches in Ghana.



He revealed that the Technical directorate had over the months held a series of elite training for various local coaches as well as various coaching licensing courses.