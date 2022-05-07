GFA President showers praises on Mohammed Salisu

Kurt Okraku met with Salisu in the UK

Source: GNA

Mr Kurt E.S Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has heaped praises on Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, as a pure talent who has a lot to achieve in the coming years.

The GFA boss earlier today was seen in a video with the Ghanaian player in the United Kingdom (UK) having a talk on his future in the Black Stars.



According to Mr Okraku, the youngster was someone who had a lot to show to the world and described him as a person whose talent was from God.



“You have a God-given talent and this is not in doubt, I still believe in you son.”



The GFA president further urged Salisu to honour his call-up to play for the Black Stars as the team prepares for the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in June this year.



The Southampton defender in response to the GFA president’s request said “the problem is, everything is with you authorities, without you, things won’t work.



"I hope you understand my point. As for players, we can’t do much, but the issue lies with you authorities.”

The 23-year old has in the past not been able to honour his invitation to the Black Stars team due to personal reasons.



The defender accepted to play for Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers games against Nigeria but failed to make it due to a hamstring injury he picked against West Ham.



Salisu is likely to be seen in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar next month.



The defender, who currently holds a record as the defender with most clearances in the English Premier League this season, would seek to help the Black Stars book qualification to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



The GFA President also paid Arsenal star, Thomas Partey a visit at his club.