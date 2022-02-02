GFA President spotted with Otto Addo in Germany

Former Black Stars assistant manager, Otto Addo

GFA delegation departs to Germany

Otto Addo leads race for Black Stars coaching role



Government favours appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach



Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has reportedly been spotted with former Black Stars player, Otto Addo at a train station in Germany.



In a picture posted by Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams, former Ghana International and founder of Professional footballers Association of Ghana, Tony Baffoe was also seen in the shot.



Kurt reportedly departed to Germany on Friday, January 28, 2022, to meet the Borussia Dortmund technical team member and convince the latter to take over the Black Stars job.



It appears the GFA's entourage has had a fruitful meeting with the former Black Stars assistant coach as other reports claim Addo is ready to take up the mantle.

Ghana FA is in search of a fourth coach in five years after sacking Milovan Rajevac last month.



The Serbian led Ghana to a group stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation where the Black Stars recorded just a point.



Meanwhile, the government prefers former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton to assume the vacant role.



Below is Saddick Adams' tweet



