GFA Safety and Security Committee appoints coordinators for three matches

Ghana Football Association logo

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association at its meeting last week decided to designate officials to supervise and assist security operations at three selected matches venues this week.

The outstanding GPL match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Berekum Chelsea FC at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the MTN FA Cup match between Karela United FC and Medeama SC at the CAM Park Aiyinase are the first matches to receive attention.



The top of the table clash between Aduana FC and Asante Kotoko SC in Dormaa on Saturday shall climax the activities of the Committee.



The purpose of these designations forms part of preventive measures of the Committee to ensure a much safer football environment in the course of the season.

The GFA wishes to entreat clubs and stakeholders to accord these officials the maximum support before, during, and after the duration of these selected matches.



There will be other observers at other centres too.