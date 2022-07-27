0
GFA Statutes Review Committee sets August 2 as deadline for submission of recommendations

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The GFA Statutes Review Committee has set Tuesday, August 2, 2022, as the deadline for submission of proposals and recommendations for consideration.

Dr. Randy Abbey-led Committee is tasked to make recommendations for possible amendments to the 2019 GFA Statutes which were enacted into law during the erstwhile Normalization Committee.

Other Members of the Committee include Legal practitioner Naa Odofoley Nortey – Vice Chairperson, Frederick Acheampong (Member), Oloboi Commodore (Member), and Eric Oppong Yeboah (Member). The five-member Committee is to submit their final recommendations to the Executive Council for further action.

All Clubs and Members of the General Public are being reminded to send their recommendations to the Committee on or before Tuesday, August 2, 2022, for consideration.

Members are entreated to send their inputs to the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association at No.7 Osu Link – South East Ridge - Accra or via email - info@ghanafa.org.

