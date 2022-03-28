GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert confident Black Stars can beat Nigeria in Abuja

Ghana Football Association Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert is confident that the Black Stars can beat Nigeria in their own backyard to qualify for the World Cup.

The Black Stars who were slightly ahead of the Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.



Ghana dominated possession, recorded the most shots, and kept Super Eagles’ star-studded attack at bay in front of a large crowd in Kumasi.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Bernhard Lippert described the team's performance against Nigeria as one of the best in recent times.



According to him, the Black Stars can qualify at the expense of Nigeria if the team shows the same passion in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



“I saw a positive game from the team, it was one of the best games in the last year.”

“There's a lot of passion, finally, we couldn't score but it gives us a lot of hope that we can beat Nigeria on Tuesday.”



“We knew before that it was a 50-50 playoff match, so we have chances like them, the venue does not mean anything, we are almost at the same level.”



“I think if we show the same passion as today, why not, I'm very confident that we can qualify,” he said.



