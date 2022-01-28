GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert is a total waste of money – Nii Lante

GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has described the appointment of Bernhard Lippert as the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association as “a total waste of money.”



The 59-year-old German trainer was brought in in 2020 to formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football, to provide advice to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general and the supervision of national football team coaches.



However, since his arrival after the German has had little impact in Ghana football after replacing Oti Akenteng.

The former Technical Director for Azerbaijan has been heavily criticize for failing to impact knowledge on home-based coaches and craft a playing style for the national team.



This according to Nii Lante, the Member of the Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency is an indication that Lippert’s arrival has not been profitable and deserves to leave.



“I don’t see the work of our technical director at the FA. Bernhard Lippert is a total waste of money because he has not transferred anything since he came,” Nii Lante said on JoyNews.



“He has not built any know-how, he has not given out any knowledge to our local coaches, better them and make them much more profitable to us. He should have added something to CK Akonnor,” the former Sports Minister said on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



Meanwhile, the MP has also expressed his disagreement on the firing of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.