GFA Technical Directorate secures attachment opportunities for Ghanaian coaches

Ghana Football Association logo

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has brokered a deal with three European clubs, namely, Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt FC, and TSG Hoffenheim for attachment opportunities for Ghanaian Coaches.

This follows deep engagements between Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and the three German clubs in the last few months.



The deal will give national team Coaches (male and female) as well as top Coaches in the top tier Leagues the opportunity to have practical stints with these clubs at different time intervals to broaden their horizons and equip them with the modern trends of the game.



It is worth mentioning that a similar discussion is currently being held with Spanish La Liga club Cadiz Football Club with a formal announcement expected in the coming days.

The Technical Directorate is working to improve the level of Coaching at the Club and national team levels to position Ghana football at the apex of World football.



Other top-quality interventions would be enrolled in the not too distant future. The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association is headed by former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Bernhard Lippert with support from Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and other administrative staff.