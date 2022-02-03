GFA Vice President ‘fingered’ in plot to appoint Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu back Chris Hughton as next Ghana coach

Tony Aubynn denies knowledge of Chris Hughton



GFA President spotted in Germany with Otto Addo



The narrative on the push to have Chris Hughton replace Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars has been around a certain member of the governing party using his influence to have the former Norwich coach succeed the outgone Serbian.



The picture that has been painted in the media space is one of a united GFA Executive Council which has pencilled down Otto Addo as the only man befitting of the Black Stars.



The opposition to this stance was coming from outside and that all members of the council were in on the former Ghana winger inking the job.

A report by Asaase Radio however brings a new twist to the issue with the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo reportedly breaking ranks with the President of the FA and other members of the council.



According to the report, Mark Addo, who is the owner of Nzema Kotoko met Chris Hughton and sounded him out about the Black Stars coaching job.



TWI NEWS



“At that meeting, Mark Addo had sought Chris’ view on the Black Stars, why the team appeared shackled. The pair would later meet on January 28 at the Kotoka international airport. Chris was in the country for an eight-day holiday with his wife. He was met at the airport by Mark Addo who was then returning from the United States of America. For whatever reason, Addo did not mention these meetings to Kurt Okraku or any member of the GFA”, parts of the report read.



Chris Hughton and Otto Addo per reports are the two leading candidates for the Black Stars coaching job.

Hughton, a former coach of Newcastle and Tottenham has received backing from the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to assume the role.



“Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials and that’s Ghana’s situation now,” Bonsu told Angel FM.



“Our materials are not good, so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund.”



Meanwhile a member of the Executive Council of the FA, Tony Aubynn has backed Otto Addo to succeed as Ghana coach.



““Otoo Addo is the best choice now because he was the assistant for Milo, and he has trained with the boys, and they respect him so much. He is the right man for the job now because he is also a former player”. This quote was attributed to Dr. Tony Aubynn, an Executive Council member who spoke to Accra-based radio station, Angel FM.