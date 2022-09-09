0
GFA acquires new communication gadgets for new betPawa Ghana Premier League

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has acquired 15 sets of Referees Communication gadgets for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League and repaired 8 others that got spoilt in the course of last season.

It will be recalled that, the Ghana Football Association two seasons ago acquired 10 sets of Communication gadgets for the 2020/21 season.

The gadgets are expected to serve as a boost for Premier League referees as we aim to improve communication among match officials for effective communication during games in the top flight and other GFA-sanctioned competitions.

Vokkero is the global leader in wireless communication solutions for the sports industry. Vokkero was the first to develop a full duplex communication system for football officiating, now used worldwide by all major Federations.

The gadgets will also be used for the other products of the GFA including the MTN FA Cup, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League and the Access Bank Division One League.

