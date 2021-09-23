GFA agrees $100k sign-on fee & $30k monthly salary with Milovan Rajevac - Reports

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• Coach Milovan Rajevac will be given $100k as signing on fee

•The Serbian will be given a special package if he qualifies Ghana to the World Cup and wins the AFCON



• The GFA is yet to name CK Akonnor’s replacement



The Ghana Football Association has been reported to have agreed on a fee of $100,000 as a signing-on fee and $30,000 monthly wages for Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac ahead of his imminent Black Stars appointment.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, according to reports, have settled on the former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac as a replacement for the sacked coach Charles Akonnor who was shown the exit door on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Talks between Milovan Rajevac and the Negotiators of the Ghana Football Association are at an advanced stage with the financial demands of the coach already agreed upon.

Milo, as he is popularly called by Ghanaians, has already been sighted in Ghana and will sign a two-year contract with the GFA to take over the Black Stars.



The reports further indicate that there is a special package for the Serbian if he is able to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and win the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Owusu Bobie, has stated that the government is yet to approve the nominated Black Stars coach from the Ghana Football Association.







