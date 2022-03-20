GFA announce kick-off time for Ghana-Nigeria first leg in Kumasi

Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoffs

Ghana Football Association has revealed the kick-off time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs between Black Stars and Nigeria.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022.



Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg of the play-offs, before travelling to Abuja for the return leg on March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.



Ghana will hold its first training session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, ahead of the crucial encounter.



The team will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to begin preparation for the game.



The players will arrive today with the last batch expected in the country by Monday night, March 21, 2022, ahead of the upcoming final play-offs.



Some of the players touched down in the country yesterday - Ghana coach Otoo Addo (Dortmund) and deputy coach George Boateng (Aston Villa) are set to arrive from Germany and England latest by Monday.

The Super Eagles according to reports arrived in Ghana with a chartered flight for the crucial game a few days ago.



This upcoming encounter is one that will be keenly watched by football fans in Accra and Abuja because of the known rivalry between the two countries.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December



The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the global showpiece a 7th time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.



