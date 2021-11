GFA announce match officials for match week 5 GPL games

Match officials

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed match officials for Matchweek 5 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for match week 5:



NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED FC VS DREAMS FC



VENUE: NANA GYEABOUR FOSU PARK



REFEREE:PHILIP ARTHUR FORSON



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



DATE: POSTPONED



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK SC VS BEREKUM CHELSEA FC



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: PROSPER AVINOU & BARNABAS AMENYO



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OSEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS FC VS ELMINA SHARKS FC



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



ASSISTANTS: ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM & MIKAAL-II FAUZAN



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GIDIGLO WILLIAMS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



DATE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2021 – 6PM



MATCH: LEGON CITIES FC VS ADUANA FC



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDULAI & KENNETH ARMOO



4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIV ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED FC VS ASHANTIGOLD SC



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE



4TH REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2021



MATCH: KING FAISAL FC VS MEDEAMA SC



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM, KUMASI



REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK



ASSISTANTS: SULEMANA SALAU DEEEN & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM LANTE QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GOAL RUSH ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS FC VS ACCRA LIONS FC



VENUE: DUNS PARK, BIBIANI



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & MUMUNI FUSEINI



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL DON QUANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



MATCH: WAFA FC VS GREAT OLYMPICS FC



VENUE: WAFA PARK,SOGAKOPE



REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDUL-RAUF & RICHARD NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOSES ABAIDOO-MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILD ACORLOR



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021



MATCH: KARELA FC VS ASANTE KOTOKO



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR & DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



LIVE ON STARTIMES