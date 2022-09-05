GFA announce venue for Kotoko's Champion's League game against RC Kadiogo

A photo of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Ghana Football Association have announced that Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko will host their RC Kadiogo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their preliminary CAF Champions League game.

This, according to the GFA, comes on the back of the approval given to the Porcupine Warriors by the CAF Club Licencing department on the venue for the game.



Asante Kotoko will host RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary game on Sunday, September 18, 2022, and the game will kick off at 3:00 pm.

"Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League preliminary stage second round match against RC Kadiogo will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. This comes after the CAF Club Licensing department granted Asante Kotoko SC a license to use the Baba Yara Stadium for its home matches.



“The collaborative work between the Club, GFA, and the National Sports Authority ensured that the Stadium meets the club licensing requirements," part of the statement from the GFA read.