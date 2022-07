GFA announces Match Officials for Women’s Division Two Super Cup (Northern zone)

A picture of some referees

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced match officials for the upcoming Women’s Division Two Super Cup (Northern zone) slated for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Below is the list of dates, allocated venues, and match officiators:



1. Date: July 12, 2022: Bagabaga Ladies vs Candy Soccer Academy



Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park



Referee: Barikisu Salifu



Assistants: Lucy Marfo & Martha Amoatemaa

4th Referee: Eunice Bakibane



Match Commissioner: Gloria King Venue Media Officer



GFA cameraman



2. Date: July 12, 2022: Tamale Super Ladies Vs Bolga All-Stars



Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park

Referee: Mariama Fuseini



Assistants: Portia Korsah & Lydia Effah



4th Referee: Audrey Atampugbire



Match Commissioner: Gloria King Venue Media Officer



GFA cameraman

3. Date: July 12, 2022 : Real Crusaders vs Dynamite Ladies



Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park Referee: Felicia Addo



Assistants: Fatimata Fuseini & Theresa Ofori



4th Referee: Barikisu Salifu



Match Commissioner: Gloria King Venue Media Officer

GFA cameraman