GFA announces ‘Tempo Ball’ as official matchball for 21/22 football season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that ‘Tempo Ball’ will be the official match ball for the 2021/2022 football season.
The football association last season reached a deal with Macron to provide footballs to be used for the entire season.
Ahead of the new season, the GFA has sealed a deal with a new firm to provide the footballs on matchday.
At the launch of the 2021/2022 football season at the secretariat of the GFA today, it was confirmed that ‘Tempo Balls’ will be used as the official matchday balls.
Already, 20 of the balls have been given to all Ghana Premier League clubs, and 10 balls have also been distributed to every club for matchdays.
Tempo Ball has gradually become a global name in the last few years.
Branded balls by Tempo were used in the last Asian Championship competition.
- Asante Kotoko have the best technical team to win trophies - David Obeng Nyarko
- Hearts of Oak will fail in CAF Confederation Cup - Jerome Otchere
- 'We are ready and prepared for the start of 2021/22 GPL season' - Kotoko PRO
- Felix Aboagye wants club fans to be patient with coach Pitso Mosimane
- GFA launches 2021/2022 football season
- Read all related articles