GFA announces contenders for February’s Coach of the Month

Paa Kwesi Fabin, Umar Abdul, Kasrim Zito

Three coaches are in contention for the February NASCO Coach of the Month award.

The shortlist includes Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, Karim Zito of Dreams FC and Umar Abdul Rabi who recently resigned as coach of Medeama.



The trio led their teams to an impressive performance in the month of February.



Paa Kwesi Fabin saw his Aduana Stars win three and draw one out of the four matches played last month. His team scored five goals without conceding.



Karim Zito’s Dreams FC won two, drew one, and lost one in the four matches played. They scored four goals and conceded two.

Umar Abdul Rabi guided Medeama to three wins, and one draw in three games last month. They scored seven goals and conceded two.



The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



The winner will be announced on the GFA News bulletin on Friday, March 3, 2023.