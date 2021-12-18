GFA announces dates for MTN FA round of 64 ties

MTN FA Cup

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce dates and venues for the Round of 64 matches in the MTN FA Cup.

This round promises to be exciting with the clash between city rivals Asante Kotoko and King Faisal being the top liner.



Two–time Champions Medeama SC also have a date with Karela United FC at the CAM Park while last season’s finalist AshantiGold clashes with Bechem United in another juicy encounter. Finally, holders Accra Hearts of Oak have been paired with Accra Lions in the Round of 64.



Find the full schedule in the document below:





